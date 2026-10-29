Ossoff: It’s ‘Deeply Dangerous to Have a President So Delusional’

Thursday, during an appearance on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said President Donald Trump is “deeply dangerous” because he is “delusional.”

Ossoff said, “The West Wing staff right now is mostly doing childcare. I mean, they’re having to coddle the toddler president who is staring at imminent rebuke of historic magnitude. And it is deeply dangerous to have a president so delusional and so surrounded by sycophants and, yes, people who just tell him what he wants to hear and indulge his every delusion.”

He added, “That’s most of the Trump Administration. He has selected people who make him feel good about himself and who help him to construct this palace of lies that blinds everybody in the White House to the scope of their failure. It’s why it’s so urgent that we win these elections decisively. We have to win decisively, because there has never been a time in American history where checks and balances are more essential, and we have to win decisively. Because cornered and desperate as he is, and amoral and narcissistic as he is, we would be naive not to expect this man to try to cheat. He tried to seize the presidency the last time he lost it.”

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