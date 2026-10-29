International Bridges in Texas Closed Due to Mexican Cartel Terror

Three international bridges in Texas closed for several hours as the Gulf Cartel spread terror on the Mexican side.

The incidents took place on Thursday afternoon in the Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, after Mexican authorities arrested Axel “Titan” Cardenas, the son of Alfredo “El Contador” Cardenas Martinez, the leader of the Gulf Cartel in Matamoros. El Contador is currently in Mexican custody, fighting his extradition to the United States through legal injunctions.

In an attempt to rescue Titan, Gulf Cartel gunmen carried out a series of attacks throughout Matamoros. Their goal was trying to keep Mexican military forces from moving him to the airport and flying him to Mexico City.

As part of their terror tactics, Gulf Cartel gunmen torched vehicles, set up blockades, and threw road spikes throughout city streets — tactics meant to slow down authorities and pressure the government into releasing the suspected narco terrorist.

The wave of terror forced the U.S. government to close down the international ports of entry that connect the cities of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas.

The move proved unsuccessful as Mexican authorities were able to move Cardenas to the airport and fly him out to Mexico City, where he is wanted on various warrants connecting him to extortion and cartel violence.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.