Khanna: Trump Administration Attempting ‘Latino’ Vote Suppression

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the Trump Administration is attempting to suppress the Latino vote.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire said, “California is a place where we have seen ICE agent activity. We have seen the National Guard deployed. You know, what is the Congress doing, Democrat elected officials, to have poll observers or other safeguards, other measures across the country? Because we don’t know what form this election interference may take from the federal government. What steps are being taken?”

Khanna said, “We have election observers and are mobilizing them across polling places in California. We have lawyers being mobilized. We’re working with local election officials, including Republican officials. But let’s be very clear. This is a Latino suppression effort. Ninety percent of ICE arrests have been Latino. They are basically trying to intimidate the Latino community. They see the polling. They see that the ICE overreach, the mass deportations have totally swung the Latino vote. And it could be decisive in places like Texas, in places like Nevada.”

He added, “And so this is just a blatant suppression. But it has a negative consequence, too, because more people now are more motivated than ever. I believe that the turnout is going to be huge, particularly in the Latino community.”

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