Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) married her brother and the Somali community knew it, a New York Post report alleges.

The Post spoke to numerous people in Minnesota’s Somali community who said that they not only knew Omar had married her brother, and that she had married him so he could obtain a green card, but that they were told this directly by Omar’s “first” husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who remained in a relationship with Omar while she was married to her alleged brother.

This can get confusing, so here are the dates and basics of Omar’s marriages…

Official Marriage 1: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (Omar’s alleged brother) Married from 2009 to 2017. They were separated when he left the States around 2011. Official Marriage 2: Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi They had an Islamic marriage in 2002, separated in 2007, reconciled after husband number one (her alleged brother) left in 2011, legally married in 2018, and divorced in 2019. Official Marriage 3: Tim Mynett Married as of 2020.

The Post also states that this alleged sham marriage not only destroyed Omar’s relationship with Hirsi, who was her first husband through an Islamic marriage and a well-liked and respected part of the Somali community, but that her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (her alleged brother) brought shame and embarrassment to everyone. This shame was caused by two things: 1) people believed Omar had married her brother, and 2) her alleged brother was an “extremely feminine Somali guy from London” who ran around “in tight female clothing,” including a mix of short shorts and cowboy boots.

The story makes clear that while she was married to her alleged brother, she and Hirsi remained a couple and lived together. They already had two children, born in 2003 and 2005, before she married her alleged brother. They also had a child in 2012, while Omar was still married to her alleged brother, but after he had left the States.

Hirsi “told me that [Elmi] was his wife’s brother from London and that Ilhan had ‘embarrassed all of us by bringing him here’. Ahmed used very strong words and said it was ‘disgusting,’” one person told the Post. “He [Hirsi] explained that she had married him legally to get him papers and that he was only Islamically married to her.”

“All of the Somalis in Minneapolis were gossiping and trying to find out who this guy was,” said another. “Then everyone realized it was Nur Said Elmi’s son, and Ilhan’s brother. Everybody was shocked.”

“Ahmed and Ilhan used to argue over her brother all the time,” one family friend told the Post. “I saw them arguing and shouting in public.”

“He told me, ‘He’s an uncle to my children, and I am scared he is going to influence them with his effeminate lifestyle.’”

Sure sounds like Rep. SisterWife (D-MN) is in real trouble.

Tee hee.