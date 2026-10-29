President Donald Trump believes the reported Democrat scheme to recruit a second Dan Sullivan on the ballot in Alaska to hurt Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) in the general election is “a criminal act” and that Alaska’s Democrat Senate nominee, Rep. Mary Peltola (D-AK), who was reportedly aware of the scheme, should be prosecuted.

A day after the New York Times reported that Democrat operatives persuaded another Dan Sullivan to enter the race earlier this year to help Peltola and hurt the incumbent, Trump, at a campaign rally in South Carolina, said it appears to be a “conspiracy” and high-level “voter fraud.”

“It’s called splitting the vote. Totally wrong. Totally illegal. This is voter fraud at the highest level, and the Democrat candidate who was involved in the scheme, Mary Peltola—who treats her staff horribly, by the way, so badly that they think she’s abusive, actually—should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted, and so should the fake Dan Sullivan,” Trump said.

“This is a guy that never ran for office. He never had anything to do with politics. He just happened to have the name Dan Sullivan,” Trump added.

As the New York Times reported: