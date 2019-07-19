Five Guys Arrested at Florida Five Guys for Alleged Fist Fight

Five men were arrested after engaging in a fistfight at a Five Guys restaurant on Wednesday afternoon in Stuart, Florida.

A comical Facebook post written by the Stuart Police Department along with a picture of a police vehicle parked outside the restaurant recounted the event.

“Can you guess how many guys were arrested at this location on Wednesday? Early afternoon, Stuart Police received a report of a fist fight taking place inside of Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Five guys were involved in the fight, and those five guys found themselves under arrest,” the post said.

Reports state that police arrived at the scene of the fight around 12:30 p.m. and arrested the suspects involved.

The post also said that the men, three juvenile males and two adult males, were charged with affray and taken to the Martin County Jail.

Keith Morine and Loren Perine, both 18, were the two adults arrested. The three juvenile males were booked into the jail and later released to their parents, reports said.

“Under Florida law, affray is a first degree misdemeanor charge resulting from two or more people fighting in a public place, disturbing the peace,” the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The crime is reportedly punishable by up to one year in prison.

A witness said the men were “talking s—” to one another, and that’s when the brawl began. One of them threw a cup and slammed a door in another’s face.

“It was not clear if the fight was over fries, burgers or something else,” the New York Daily News reported.

Stuart also made the news recently due to residents complaining about the smell of “heavy grease” in the air reportedly coming from a neighborhood Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant.

“It’s horrible. The smell is that bad you have to go inside,” said resident Charlie Rosseau who lives near the fast food restaurant.

Reports state that the location installed an air cleaning system to remedy the problem, but residents said it has not helped the situation.