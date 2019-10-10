Woman Finally Admits Meth in Her Vagina Was Hers

Ashley Beth Rolland, 24, has admitted ownership of the meth found stuffed in her vagina when she was arrested for robbery.

Rolland was apprehended by officers of the West Monroe Police Department on July 31, after robbing the apartment of Eugene Dix, with whom she had been staying. She was caught with $6,233, hidden in her (very) personal stash.

After being searched by a female officer, Rolland admitted to stealing the money — but denied ownership of the meth found with it. Police records indicate that when questioned, she admitted to the theft of the money. Still, Rolland insisted the drugs were not hers. She did not, however, have an explanation for the officers as to how it made it into her body.

Now, two months later, Rolland has been sentenced to four months in the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center in northern Louisiana. In exchange for the reduced sentence and dismissal of the theft charge, she has pleaded guilty to “possession of a controlled dangerous substance.”

Mystery solved.