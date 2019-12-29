WATCH: Texas Police Chief Chases Down Hit-and-Run Suspect

A police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, took matters into his own hands Friday when a suspect evaded officers.

Chopper video showed the Fort Worth Police Department’s (FWPD) Chief Ed Kraus, 52, as he jumped over a fence and chased the suspect, according to CBS 11.

Friday, the FWPD tweeted the full video of the chase and arrest in which Kraus is mistakenly identified as a Forest Hill police officer.

#TeamWork – Dec. 27 we worked together to locate a driver who ran from a major accident. Below is Air 1 following a suspect trying to run/hide from officers, he was eventually arrested by Chief Kraus – “I’m just proud to be 1 of 1,700 officers, who do this kind of work every day” pic.twitter.com/fGsEZx8Jf1 — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) December 27, 2019

Moments later, Kraus cornered the suspect and handcuffed him as he lay on the ground.

Police said the chief decided to assist his fellow officers when he heard the call about the suspect over the police radio as he drove down Interstate 35. He reportedly used the chopper as a way to zero in on the man’s location.

Following the incident, he said, “I’m just proud to be one of 1,700 officers, who do this kind of work every day.”

Friday, the Fort Worth Police Officer’s Association (FWPOA) praised Kraus and his fellow officers for their hard work and dedication.

A chief who leads from the front! Outstanding job, Chief Ed Kraus and the officers that were on scene. 👏https://t.co/TRC7MUT03q — Fort Worth Police OA (@FWPOA) December 28, 2019

“You know, if you were to ask me if something like this surprises me, I would say it does not. He leads by example and that’s exactly what took place today,” said FWPD Officer Buddy Caldaza.

December 4, Kraus was promoted from interim to chief after former chief of police Joel Fitzgerald was fired in May.

In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called the new chief the “right choice” and said he would be a good fit for the city.

She continued:

I have always been impressed with Kraus’ professionalism, leadership, and rapport with the community, rank and file officers, and city management. A homegrown officer who has served Fort Worth for more than 26 years, Kraus is a well-respected leader with a servant’s heart.

Kraus has served as “an officer, detective and sergeant in several units within the Patrol Bureau. His command experience includes assignments as a Neighborhood Policing District Lieutenant, a Patrol Division Captain, and commander of the Training Division,” according to the FWPD’s website.