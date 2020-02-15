A former assistant principal was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday for allegedly having sex with a student in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, in 2018.

“Elizabeth Giesler entered an Alford plea this week to one count of second-degree harassment in which she didn’t admit guilt but accepted that there’s enough evidence to convict her,” according to Fox 2.

In 2018, Giesler allegedly had three sexual encounters with a 16-year-old male student, the Kansas City Star reported.

The former Ste. Genevieve Middle School employee was initially charged with sexual contact with a student, statutory sodomy, and statutory rape.

In May of that year, the student told Trooper T.S. Craig that Giesler had performed a sex act on him inside her home between April 7 and 8, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The student was reportedly staying with the family at the time of the alleged incidents, according to the Daily Journal.

“A friend of the victim reportedly told school officials that the victim disclosed that he had sexual contact with Gieser [sic], according to Ste. Genevieve County Prosecuting Attorney Wayne Williams,” the report said.

Giesler reportedly worked as a teacher in the Liberty School District prior to being hired by Ste. Genevieve Schools in 2014.

In addition to her two-year probation sentence, she agreed to voluntarily surrender her teaching license.

Williams noted that he considered several factors before deciding to move forward with the plea deal.

He stated: