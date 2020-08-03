A man allegedly used a check printed off his home computer to buy a Porsche in Okaloosa County, Florida, on July 27.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said Casey William Kelley, 42, (pictured) was arrested Wednesday for grand theft of a motor vehicle and uttering a false banknote, according to nwfdailynews.com.

In a press release Thursday, the WCSO said Kelley also tried to buy several Rolex watches with a bad check.

The release continued:

During the investigation, it was determined Kelley had purchased a Porsche 911 Turbo from a Porsche dealership in Destin by using a fraudulent check written for $139,203.05 on Monday, July 27th. The Porsche was reported stolen to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The next day, Kelley presented a check in the amount of $61,521 dollars to the jeweler in Miramar Beach attempting to purchase three Rolex watches. However, the jeweler kept the watches until they could determine if the check would cash. Thursday, they reported to WCSO the check was a fake.

Kelley told investigators he printed the cashier’s checks off his home computer and did not get the checks from his bank.

On its Twitter page Thursday, the WCSO shared the release and a photo of the suspect with the Porsche:

The Porsche website listed the 911 Turbo’s price from $170,800 and said it was “the most perfect sports car ever.”

“Extremely sporty, at the same time comfortable and fully suitable for everyday use. The new 911 Turbo models also consistently follow this path,” the site read.

Kelley was later transported and booked into the Walton County Jail without incident, the release noted.

The inmate’s detail page said Kelley’s bond was set at $10,000.

Following the suspect’s arrest, Facebook users praised the WCSO for taking him into custody and also jokingly asked about Kelley’s printer.

“Can’t get away with it in Walton County. Thanks WCSO,” one person wrote.

“So…. what kind of printer does he have? ‘Asking for a friend’ People are crazy!” another commented.