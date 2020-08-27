Kenosha Rioters Vandalize Synagogue (‘Free Palestine’), Church (‘BLM’)

Rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, vandalized a synagogue and a church on Wednesday evening during protests described as “peaceful” by the mainstream media on the fourth night of unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, on Sunday.

The Blaze reported: “Townhall’s Julio Rosas caught video of someone in the Black Lives Matter crowd spray-painting “Free Palestine” in the driveway of Kenosha’s Beth Hillel Temple.”

The synagogue was tagged with “Free Palestine” in the driveway — the same slogan scrawled on a synagogue in Los Angeles during the first wave of Black Lives Matter riots in late May.

Someone from the BLM crowd spray-painted “Free Palestine” in the driveway of the Beth Hillel Temple in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/sJACaqZlai — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

Correction: Congregation Beth Israel* — Lisa Daftari (@LisaDaftari) May 31, 2020

Few Democrats spoke out against that antisemitic attacks, which extended to other synagogues, as well as kosher markets and other Jewish-owned stores:

Rabbi Gershon Bess Shul in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/wdjZvTQGzJ — Elder of Ziyon 🇱 (@elderofziyon) May 31, 2020

Rabbi Ganzweig Shul on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/j5X4FaQxBj — Elder of Ziyon 🇱 (@elderofziyon) May 31, 2020

A church was also vandalized, its sign defaced with the initials “BLM,” short for “Black Lives Matter.”

Church sign in Kenosha graffitied with “BLM.” pic.twitter.com/a7yeNVRSP8 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 27, 2020

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel declared that the fourth night of protests in Kenosha had been “peaceful.”

The synagogue’s rabbi, who has left-wing political views, told the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle: “I’m a lot more concerned about the loss of life that the Black community experiences on a regular basis because of systemic racism, because of the violence directed at them, than I am about whatever damage or costs are incurred for us because of it.”

Rabbi Aryeh Spero, who opened the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday evening with a prayer, took a different view earlier this year, writing in an op-ed at Breitbart News that the nation’s leaders had been shamefully silent about the antisemitism of some Black Lives Matter protests.

