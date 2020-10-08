Intrusion Suspect Shot After Allegedly Waking Homeowner

An intrusion suspect in Amarillo, Texas, was shot Tuesday just before 4:30 a.m. after allegedly making enough noise to awaken the homeowner.

KFDA reports that the home is located “near Southwest 4th Avenue and South Kentucky Street.” Once the homeowner was awake, he grabbed a gun and shot the suspect, causing him to flee.

KVII reports that police then located the suspect, 26-year-old Francisco Javier Solis Jr., at a home on Kentucky Street.

Police indicated that Solis has an injury consistent with a gunshot wound, and they also noted he had “evidence linking him to the scene” of the alleged home invasion.

Solis was treated for a gunshot wound then placed into the Potter County Detention Center.

