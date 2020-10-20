Houston Police Officer Shot, Killed — 2nd Wounded — Suspect in Custody

Two Houston police officers were shot while on duty in South Houston. (Video Screenshot/ABC13 Houston)
Video Screenshot/ABC13 Houston
Bob Price

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Police Sergeant Herald Preston died Tuesday morning after being shot while responding to a domestic violence call on the city’s south side. Another officer sustained an injury to his arm. Police arrested the suspect who had to be transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

UPDATE: Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that Sergeant Harold Preston died after being shot. Chief Acevedo said three officers responded to a domestic violence call. The suspect allegedly opened fire on the officers striking Sgt. Preston and Officer Courtney Waller. The chief said the suspect shot Preston multiple times and Officer Waller sustained one gunshot wound to the arm.

Chief Acevedo identified the alleged cop killer as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano, a Salvadoran national with a criminal history. He said HPD officers have been called to the home on the city’s south side two times over the past ten days. Today, Monzano’s wife called the police as she tried to get her belongings out of the house.

The chief said a standoff ensued for about an hour before Monzano’s son opened the door and told police his dad had a gun. Manzano then allegedly opened fire striking Sgt. Preston multiple times. The chief said Officer Waller was also wounded in the arm. Manzano also reportedly shot his son who had to be transported to the hospital as well.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeting a message Tuesday morning announcing that two of his officers had been shot. He asked for prayers for the officers.

About an hour later, the chief tweeted that the suspect had been taken into custody.

ABC13 in Houston reports one of the officers was shot in the arm. The condition of the second officer has not yet been released.

KHOU CBS 11 reported the suspect was also transported to an area hospital. The extent or nature of the suspect’s injury is not known at this time.

Houston Police Officer’s Union President Joe Gamaldi tweeted a message confirming the shooting of the two officers. He also requested prayers for the officers.

Acevedo tweeted that a second SWAT standoff is underway in a different area of town. The cheif said the suspect threatened officers with a shotgun.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Information in the article may change as new details become available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.