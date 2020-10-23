Police: Woman Pushed onto NYC Subway Tracks in ‘Unprovoked Attack’

A man allegedly pushed a woman onto the subway tracks Friday at the Times Square-42nd Street station in New York City, according to police.

“The victim was waiting on the northbound N/Q/R platform around 9:40 a.m. when a man who appeared to be homeless suddenly pushed her from behind onto the tracks without provocation,” the New York Post reported.

The 28-year-old woman suffered minor injuries to her wrist, police said.

“Cops say the attacker is between 40 and 50 years old with shaggy hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket and fled the station after the incident,” the Post article read.

Officers added that “there were no words exchanged before the suspect came up from behind and pushed the woman,” according to CBS New York.

The victim was able to get back up onto the platform as the man ran from the scene.

Subway riders said the incident made them feel angry and nervous.

“I was thinking about it. Just stand as close to the center of the platform. As far as it happened, things are changing; the city is changed,” Garment District resident Joe Rosenberg commented.

“More police activity. If they see that more, I think if they see more cops on the subway and on the platforms, they’re not going to take a chance of doing nothing like that,” added Queens resident Tony Rosario.

Paramedics checked the victim’s injuries inside an ambulance at the station, then transported her to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital, the CBS article said.

Nearly 300 New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers filed for retirement in June during riots against police and a surge in violent crime, according to Breitbart News.

“The exodus from the NYPD comes as violent crime in New York City keeps surging, partially thanks to the state’s bail reform policy that eliminates bail for most nonviolent crimes and many violent crimes,” the report concluded.