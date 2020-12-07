Graves at a cemetery in Mount Dora, Florida, were dug up recently and some remains removed in what authorities believe was “ritualistic activity.”
“Lake County deputies said they were called to the Edgewood Cemetery on Britt Road in Mount Dora on Sunday afternoon after somebody reported vandalism to some of the graves,” WESH reported.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned someone had gained access to four graves and tried to access a fifth.
“Further investigation revealed that some remains were missing from the four graves that had been accessed,” the outlet continued.
Investigators said evidence suggests the occurrence is “very likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity,” adding that remains were missing from the four graves.
In a tweet on Monday, WESH reporter Bob Hazen shared a photo of the cemetery grounds:
BREAKING: Lake County Sheriff’s office investigating after someone accessed 4 graves at cemetery, and evidence suggests it was for “ritualistic activity” #WESH pic.twitter.com/s4dMooyyCu
— Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) December 7, 2020
A responding deputy also found that the “concrete lids of two of the graves had been broken into pieces and the caskets were pried open,” according to the Orlando Sentinel.
However, neighbors told authorities they did not hear any loud noises, but said a funeral took place at the cemetery on Saturday. In addition, a Mount Dora police officer reported seeing a “white pop-up tent” in the cemetery on Sunday morning.
“The owner of the cemetery said equipment for Saturday’s funeral would have been removed that afternoon, and that the tents used by the cemetery are larger than the pop-up kind the officer described,” the Sentinel article continued.
An incident report did not say whose remains were disturbed or why authorities believe the alleged crime was related to “ritualistic activity.”
Crews began working Monday to repair the damage, the WESH report stated.
Deputies are asking citizens who may have noticed suspicious vehicles or activity at the cemetery on Saturday night to call the sheriff’s office at 352-343-2101.
