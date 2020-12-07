Graves at a cemetery in Mount Dora, Florida, were dug up recently and some remains removed in what authorities believe was “ritualistic activity.”

“Lake County deputies said they were called to the Edgewood Cemetery on Britt Road in Mount Dora on Sunday afternoon after somebody reported vandalism to some of the graves,” WESH reported.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they learned someone had gained access to four graves and tried to access a fifth.

“Further investigation revealed that some remains were missing from the four graves that had been accessed,” the outlet continued.

Investigators said evidence suggests the occurrence is “very likely tied to some form of ritualistic activity,” adding that remains were missing from the four graves.

In a tweet on Monday, WESH reporter Bob Hazen shared a photo of the cemetery grounds:

BREAKING: Lake County Sheriff’s office investigating after someone accessed 4 graves at cemetery, and evidence suggests it was for “ritualistic activity” #WESH pic.twitter.com/s4dMooyyCu — Bob Hazen WESH (@HazenWESH) December 7, 2020