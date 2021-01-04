Authorities are investigating two explosions and looking for a driver who allegedly tossed an explosive from a truck on Sunday in Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the Pittsburgh Police asked residents to “avoid Penn Avenue between 35th St. and 40th St. as the Fire Investigation Unit and the Bomb Squad investigate an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle”:

ALERT: Please avoid Penn Avenue between 35th St. and 40th St. as the Fire Investigation Unit and the Bomb Squad investigate an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle. A parked car was damaged. There were no injuries. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/v9tfH6kpMi — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, the department shared photos of a white pickup truck believed to be connected to the incident.

“Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m.,” the post read:

Police are searching for the truck below in connection with an IED thrown at a parked car in the 3600 block of Penn Ave. just after 9 p.m. They are also investigating reports of an explosion in the 200 block of Dinwiddie Street just after 10:30 p.m. Info? Call (412) 323-7800. https://t.co/qa9LrscurP pic.twitter.com/ij11nH6rMr — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021

The department was also investigating reports of an explosion on Dinwiddie Street.

In an update Monday morning, the department stated, “With respect to the incident on Dinwiddie St., residents reported feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air”:

UPDATE: 01/04/21 9:52 a.m. With respect to the incident on Dinwiddie St., residents reported feeling their homes shake and some type of odor in the air. The Bomb Squad responded with explosives sniffing K9's, but no evidence has been recovered. The investigation is ongoing. https://t.co/N0nu48cNyl — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 4, 2021

“The Bomb Squad responded with explosives sniffing K9’s, but no evidence has been recovered,” the update continued.

Lawrenceville resident Jared Rackley told KDKA he was watching television on his couch when he heard a loud boom outside. His Nest Doorbell captured the sound and the image of the white truck.

“The truck actually showed up within 30 seconds after the explosion and matched the pictures they had put on Twitter earlier,” he explained.

Neighbor Catherine Shea said the noise was so loud, “The whole neighborhood shook.”

“We thought it was a transformer that went off last night,” resident Tom Shannon told the outlet.

Police officers said a parked car was the only thing damaged and no one was injured.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incidents to call (412) 323-7800.