Police have issued an Amber Alert and are searching for two children allegedly abducted from their home in Greece, New York, on Monday.

“Shekeria Cash, 3, and Dimitri Cash Jr., 5, were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death, according to the alert,” WHAM reported.

The girl was last seen wearing panda pajamas, and the boy wore fire truck or dinosaur pajamas.

The New York State Police tweeted the Amber Alert on Monday night:

***AMBER ALERT*** The New York State Police is activating an AMBER Alert on behalf of the TOWN OF GREECE POLICE. The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death. Any info contact 585-428-6666 pic.twitter.com/WO8m8UplRB — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) January 19, 2021

The incident took place at 805 English Road around 8:40 p.m. at a foster home where the children lived.

“A total of seven children under the age of 10 were living in the foster home; Shekeria and Dimitri have been living in the home for the last two years,” the WHAM article read.

Captain of the Greece Police Department Drew Forsythe described the incident as a “planned and targeted abduction.”

As Fox 5 reported:

The homeowner told police her seven foster children were upstairs when two men broke through a front window. Two children rushed downstairs when she screamed. She held the children and the men wrapped all three of them in duct tape, putting tape over the woman’s mouth to keep her from screaming, Forsythe said. The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the young children, who were in their pajamas. They fled in the homeowner’s van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

Forsythe said officials want to speak with the children’s father and are working to locate him.

“The biological father of the children, Dimitri Cash, had previously tried to take the one of the children while they were at their school in January 2020. He was arrested and charged with four misdemeanors,” the WHAM article continued.

Greece Police officers are also working with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force on the case.

“We’re acting with that sense of urgency,” Forsythe commented, “and we’re trying everything we can to locate them.”