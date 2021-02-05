Video footage shows four men allegedly raiding and robbing a Chanel boutique in Lower Manhattan in the middle of the day on Tuesday.

The group was seen grabbing dozens of designer handbags from the store’s shelves around 2:00 p.m., the New York Post reported.

While they ran through the store, one person shouted, “Move, move,” as two of the suspects wearing grey hoodies continued taking items off the displays.

“I recorded everything,” a person behind the camera commented once the individuals left the building.

Authorities said the four suspects entered the store located on Spring Street and began removing bags off the shelves, while also threatening a 61-year-old female security guard, ABC 7 reported.

“One of the men motioned that he had a gun in his waistband, and when the security guard said she was also armed, one of them allegedly responded, ‘What are you going to do, shoot me?'” the article read.

The alleged robbers took 12 wallets and 32 handbags, worth about $160,000, before fleeing toward Wooster Street.

“They got into a waiting vehicle, possibly an Audi, with no license plates,” the ABC report stated, adding that no one was injured during the incident.

New York Police Department’s (NYPD) Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison tweeted Thursday, “The individuals depicted in these videos are responsible for multiple robberies/burglaries of high end retail stores in #Manhattan”:

The individuals depicted in these videos are responsible for multiple robberies/burglaries of high end retail stores in #Manhattan. The #NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals.@NYPDnews @NYPDShea @NYPDChiefofDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @CHANEL pic.twitter.com/V14NXY7NDS — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 4, 2021

Harrison told ABC the individuals are “capitalizing off of wearing these face masks.”

“So it’s extremely difficult to identify who these individuals are. Unfortunately, we have not been able to identify these perpetrators. But we do have persons of interest we are looking at,” he noted.



The chief added that the trend began around the beginning of September and said, “We have over 20 incidents that we want to say may be attributed to this crew of individuals committing these crimes.”

No arrests have been made, according to the Post report.