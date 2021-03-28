Video footage shows a suspect walk into a New York City boutique, lean across the register, and allegedly slash a store employee in the face.

“The attacker — wearing a distinctive black Adidas tracksuit with purple and orange bands on the arms — was caught on surveillance footage shared by the NYPD as he casually strolled down Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights just after 3:40 p.m. on Friday,” the New York Post reported.

The suspect appeared to press his face against the window of Steph’s Designs before going inside to speak to the employee, Desteny Cabrera, who did not know the person, according to police.

Moments after he approached the counter, the man appeared to take something out of his pocket and lunge at Cabrera:

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/26/21 at approx 3:40 PM, inside of 371 Audubon Ave in Manhattan, the suspect slashed the 22-year-old female victim across the nose, causing a deep laceration. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or anonymously call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/Cy9FQCH0Xk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 28, 2021

The boutique also posted video footage from inside the store, showing the suspect fleeing and Cabrera running toward the door with blood on her hand.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:

“He asked me if I knew who he was and I said, ‘No,'” Cabrera told PIX 11. “Then he cut me and ran.”

She then yelled for people outside to call 911 and an ambulance transported her to Harlem Hospital Trauma Center.

“The whole tip of my nose was completely detached,” she told the outlet from the hospital, adding, “I immediately went to surgery.”

Cabrera said she had no idea why she was targeted. However, surveillance video from the past week reportedly showed the suspect had been there several times.

“Security cameras show he went the week before, and I wasn’t there,” Cabrera explained. “He was looking for me.”

There is currently no known motive for the alleged attack, police sources told the Post.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to help the young woman with medical bills. As of Sunday afternoon, it had raised $18,089 of its $50,000 goal.

“She is currently at the hospital and blessed to be alive but still concious that she will now need several reconstruction surgeries,” the page read.

Cabrera told PIX 11 due to her injury, she is forced to breathe through her mouth.

“It’s hard to breathe,” she commented.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or go to WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.