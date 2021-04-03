Authorities are investigating after a driver allegedly hit a group of people outside a Taco Bell in Waldorf, Maryland, then crashed through the restaurant’s front doors on Wednesday.

Investigators responded to the location around 10:23 p.m. and said the incident occurred once a person in the suspect’s car argued with a worker in the drive-thru window, then reportedly attacked the employee, according to Fox 5.

The suspected assailant got back into the car and the driver pulled to the front of the building.

Video footage showed the silver vehicle approach the group standing outside as people yelled at it. Moments later, the car reversed, then plowed into those standing in front of the building, knocking several out of the way before slamming into the glass doors.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO:

“Oh my God!” someone is heard exclaiming from behind the camera as those hit appeared to get up off the ground.

According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, the driver then backed out and fled the scene:

Two people were treated on the scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Officers located the vehicle at a nearby house. At this time, officers are pursuing leads to positively identify the driver and occupants and they are evaluating video evidence; charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Citizens with additional information regarding the case were asked to contact Officer Stine at 301-932-2222. Those who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Fox 5 reported the restaurant is back open for business, but its front doors appeared to be covered with plywood.

“That’s actually very crazy. What is the world coming to, you know what I’m saying?” one man told the outlet after watching video of the incident.

Another person echoed his comments, noting, “That’s taking it too far.”