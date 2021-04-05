Authorities in Florida arrested a man who allegedly stole an ambulance on Sunday from a hospital in Hernando County.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified once an ambulance owned by Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services was taken at about 12:30 p.m. from Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, WFLA reported.

The ambulance crew was reportedly inside the building dropping off a patient when the vehicle was taken.