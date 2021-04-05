A man from Louisiana was arrested at Disney Springs in Florida for allegedly trespassing after refusing to have his temperature taken, according to police. “The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video showing the February 13 incident. As you can see, deputies confronted 47-year-old Kelly Sills outside the Boathouse Restaurant and asked him to leave the site,” WFLA reported Sunday.

Sills allegedly went past the temperature screening at the establishment and would not agree to getting checked when staff members asked him.

“When deputies arrived, the Baton Rouge man complained that he paid $15,000 for a Disney World vacation and argued with deputies as he was escorted off the property,” the outlet continued. Video of the incident showed a deputy telling Sills, “You are officially being trespassed. Are you refusing to leave or are you going?” “I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills appeared to say. The deputy then instructed him to put his hands behind his back, telling him, “You refused to leave after being told to do so.”

The WFLA article said Sills eventually told deputies he was willing to have his temperature taken, but they reportedly said he could do that in jail.

“According to court documents, Sill pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge. He’s expected back in court Monday morning,” the outlet continued.

The Disney Springs website said it is open to guests but has implemented “enhanced health and safety measures.”

The site included temperature screenings before entry, face coverings required for those two years old and older, and physical distancing practices in a list of things to know about the park before visiting.

“We have taken enhanced health and safety measures—for you, our other Guests, and Cast Members. You must follow all posted instructions while visiting Disney Springs,” the website read.

On Saturday, Sills reportedly claimed he would have consented to a temperature check at the time but entered the restaurant through an exit and did not realize he made a mistake.

“COVID is a very serious thing, but so is my vacation with my family,” he commented, according to the Associated Press (AP).