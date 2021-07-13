VIDEO: Man Burned in Scalding Liquid Attack on NYC Sidewalk

Police are hoping to find the man who apparently poured a scalding liquid on another man last week in Midtown Manhattan.

Authorities said the attack was unprovoked, Fox 5 reported Tuesday.

The incident occurred July 5 at approximately 10:01 p.m. when the 57-year-old man was near the southwest corner of West 47th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers shared surveillance footage showing a shirtless man in dark shorts approach another man wearing a dark shirt from behind.

The suspect then appeared to throw the liquid on the man, who turned around and fell to the ground as the suspect fled:

🚨WANTED🚨for an Assault near West 47 Street & 6 Avenue #midtown #manhattan On 7/5/21 @ 10:01 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen him? Know who he is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/7q8QjjGsZ4 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 13, 2021

The department offered a reward up to $3500 and asked citizens if they had seen the suspect or knew him.

The victim went to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital for a medical examination and suffered second-degree burns on his back, the Fox report said.

“The suspect was described by police as an adult male with a light complexion, approximately 5’7″ tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and shirtless,” the outlet added.