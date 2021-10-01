PHOTO: Man Arrested When ‘Large Bag of Meth’ Seen in Online Sales Ad

A Missouri man was arrested when he placed an ad online that caught the attention of law enforcement officers, NBC 12 reported Thursday.

A Facebook post from the Stone County Sheriff’s Office said a resident posted a picture of a catalytic converter for sale on the platform’s Marketplace page.

The issue was not with the man hoping to sell the car part, but what was seen in the background of the photo.

“Apparently he must have been under the influence because in the background of his picture he posted, he left his large bag of meth and syringe on the coffee table,” the post read.

Detectives arrived at the man’s home with a search warrant and took him into custody on Wednesday.

“You can imagine his surprise!! He still had 48 grams of meth and a pistol that he is forbidden to own! We have now provided him a new place to stay. Sorry folks, his catalytic converters are not for sale right now,” the sheriff’s office continued.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), methamphetamine is a “powerful, highly addictive stimulant” affecting a person’s central nervous system:

Crystal methamphetamine is a form of the drug that looks like glass fragments or shiny, bluish-white rocks. It is chemically similar to amphetamine, a drug used to treat attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy, a sleep disorder. … Because the “high” from the drug both starts and fades quickly, people often take repeated doses in a “binge and crash” pattern. In some cases, people take methamphetamine in a form of binging known as a “run,” giving up food and sleep while continuing to take the drug every few hours for up to several days.

Following the discovery, the sheriff’s office gave citizens advice about selling items online.

“Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background!” the agency concluded.