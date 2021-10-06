North Carolina Detention Officer Karen Payton has been fired after being charged with engaging in a sexual act with a male inmate.

Payton, 47, was fired from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office on October 5 as warrants were out for her arrest. According to the New York Post, Payton has been charged with three felony counts related to the alleged sexual engagement with an inmate and one misdemeanor count for allegedly providing an inmate with a tobacco product.

The New York Post reports that Payton was arrested on October 5 and was assigned a $2,000 bond. According to the Post, records indicate that Payton was not listed in custody as of the morning of October 6.

“There is no place for this type of conduct or behavior in our detention facilities or agency,” said Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, according to the WBTV. “We face too many daily challenges here at MCSO to allow such behavior and activity to continue that could compromise the safety and security of our staff and our residents.”

“Officer Payton’s actions are not a reflection of the professionalism and high standards required by all staff at MCSO,” the sheriff added.

Payton began working for the department on August 14, 2019, WBTV reports.

Just last week, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office had to fire another detention officer, according to WBTV. Former Detention Officer Brendan Williamson was notified of his termination on September 28 after being charged with felony assault regarding a September 27 incident in Richland County, South Carolina.

“After I received the call from Sheriff Leon Lott, I was extremely embarrassed as well as infuriated,” Sheriff McFadden said of the matter, according to WBTV. “After speaking with the arresting officer and hearing the circumstances, I was more infuriated. As a former homicide detective, I have witnessed too many of these domestic disturbances. This will not be tolerated in this agency.”

Williamson began working for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office on June 5, 2019, WBTV reports.

In the past five months, the sheriff’s office has had to fire five staff members, including another female detention officer, according to the Charlotte Observer. Perhaps most notably, 28-year-old detention officer Kyle Harris was released after an alleged sexual assault of a transgender inmate. Harris faces multiple sex crimes that stem from the case, according to the Charlotte Observer.