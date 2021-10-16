VIDEO: Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Ambulance in Chicago

A woman has been charged for allegedly stealing an ambulance in Chicago and leading law enforcement on a chase before crashing in the Gold Coast area.

Thirty-two-year-old Yolanda Ricks was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing from police officers, driving with a suspended license, and failure to report an accident, Fox 32 reported Saturday.

“On Tuesday night, the Chicago Fire Department said Ricks stole an ambulance from Norwegian Hospital in Humboldt Park. She then allegedly fled in the vehicle as Chicago police pursued her,” the outlet continued.

During the pursuit, officers said Ricks hit a car and bicyclist in the 2200 block of West Division located in the West Town area, and later crashed the ambulance in Gold Coast.

She was taken into custody immediately after the crash occurred.

During the chase, Chicago police say Yolanda Ricks struck a vehicle and bicyclist in the West Town neighborhood. Posted by Fox 32 Chicago on Saturday, October 16, 2021

The bicyclist struck during the incident self-transported to a local hospital suffering from minor injuries.

CBS Chicago shared video footage of the incident, showing police vehicles following close behind the ambulance:

The clip also showed the ambulance crashed into the rear-end of a pickup truck.

In August, a Rasmussen poll done in partnership with the National Police Association (NPA) found 70 percent of American voters believe crime is “out of control,” while 22 percent disagreed.

“Ninety percent of voters are ‘concerned about the recent increase in violent crime,’ including 64 percent who are ‘very concerned.’ Only 10 percent are indifferent to skyrocketing crime rates,” according to Breitbart News:

A majority of those polled believe poor policy has to do with this year’s increase in violent crimes, including the elimination of cash bail requirements in some jurisdictions. Seventy-three percent of voters say letting accused violent criminals out of jail without bail while they wait for trial increases violent crime. Fourteen percent disagree, and 13 percent are not sure.

Meanwhile, ten people were shot, one fatally, on Wednesday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.