10 Shot Wednesday Alone in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

Ten people were shot, one of them fatally, Wednesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the fatal shooting occurred about 4:20 p.m., “in the 4800 block of West Crystal Street.” A 20-year-old man was standing outside when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, shooting him in the chest. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Breitbart News pointed out nearly 40 were shot during the most recent weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and three of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

One of the weekend’s wounded was a two-year-old who was shot while in her mother’s arms. ABC 7 explained that the little girl was wounded in a shooting on Friday when someone opened fire from inside an SUV “in the 8400 block of S. Sangamon St.” around 5 p.m. The girl was shot in the arm.

HeyJackass.com observed that 3,109 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago thus far in 2021, and another 637 have been shot and killed.

Gun crime in Chicago is not only occurring on sidewalks or in neighborhoods and alleyways. As of October 10, 2021, CBS 2 noted there had been “nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area.” That far exceeds the 128 expressway shootings witnessed in all of 2020.

