A nine-year-old Florida girl’s brave actions were recognized by police after she punched a robber in the face as he mugged her mother.

The incident occurred outside of Sabor Tropical Supermarket in West Palm Beach on November 2, when Danielle Mobley and her daughter, Journee Nelson, were loading groceries into their vehicle, according to the Miami Herald.

Girl, 9, honored for her bravery after taking on mother's attacker during robbery https://t.co/xH9StbPfKC pic.twitter.com/eqwew0Pq6S — WPTV (@WPTV) November 18, 2021

Surveillance footage obtained by WPTV shows a man running up to Mobley and tackling her to the ground. A struggle for Mobley’s purse ensued before Journee ran up to the assailant and punched him in the face.

Police have identified the alleged suspect as 29-year-old Demetrius Jackson, the Miami Herald reported.

“I fought back. I had to save my mom,” Journee told WSVN.

The suspect then allegedly threw Journee to the ground and made off with Mobley’s purse.

The Miami Herald reported the purse was holding a “Samsung cellphone, gum, several bank cards, a Coach wallet, $40 cash and her concealed carry permit, according to Jackson’s arrest affidavit.”

“She actually jumped up and chased him four houses down the block with me chasing her, calling her back,” Mobley said at a news conference, according to the outlet.

For her efforts in the heat of the moment, Journee received a certificate, a medal, and a Target gift card from the West Palm Beach Police Department, according to the Miami Herald.

The West Palm Beach Police Department shared on Facebook photos of Journee’s visit to its Facebook.

“Chief Adderley honored a 9-year old child today for bravery as she ran to her mother’s defense to fend off a brazen robber,” the post reads. “An #arrest was swiftly made in this case. The West Palm Beach Police Foundation presented the child with a token of appreciation.”

“I wouldn’t recommend that you confront an individual like that but in the heat of the moment things happen,” said West Palm Beach Police Chief Frank Adderley, per the Miami Herald.

“I bet he was shocked when she hit him right in his face, because you can definitely tell on the videotape that he was not expecting that and her actions were perfect timing in this particular situation and I think she hit him pretty hard,” Adderley continued.

Jackson has been charged with battery and robbery, according to WSVN.

“I’m very proud of her that was her initial reaction,” Mobley told WSVN. “I wish we, sometimes, things could be a little different because she is still dealing with this mentally.”