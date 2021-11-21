WATCH: ‘Mass Looting’ Moves to San Francisco Bay Suburbs; ‘It Was Insane’

A looting spree in the San Francisco Bay Area continued for a second straight night on Saturday — this time, reaching the suburbs.

A “mass looting” took place at about 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the Nordstrom store in Walnut Creek, California, an affluent suburb east of Oakland.

Dozens of people were seen raiding the department store before making their escape:

#Breaking About 25 cars just blocked the street and rushed into the Walnut Creek Nordstrom making off with goods before getting in cars snd speeding away. At least two people arrested at gunpoint. pic.twitter.com/AG3R94M9L3 — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

While most of the looters got away, @walnutcreekpd did arrest a few following the flash mob robbery of the Walnut Creek Nordstrom store. #nordstrom #flashmobrobbery pic.twitter.com/LPlrNeiyhg — Jodi Hernandez (@JodiHernandezTV) November 21, 2021

The looters’ method is apparently to travel in large convoys of vehicles, block roads, and then seize whatever they can before leaving.

CBS San Francisco reported:

Dozens of looters swarmed into the Nordstrom store in downtown Walnut Creek Saturday night, terrorizing shoppers, ripping off bag loads of merchandise and ransacking shelves before fleeing in a several vehicles waiting for them on the street. Walnut Creek Lt. Ryan Hibbs told KPIX 5 that police began receiving calls about the looting at around 9 p.m. He said there were approximately 80 individuals who ran into the store and began looting and smashing shelves. … Hibbs said officers stopped one vehicle and arrested both suspects — a male and a female — inside. The male was charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools. The female was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. … A third suspect was caught on foot and arrested. He was also charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

A manger at a local P.F. Chang’s nearby told CBS Los Angeles that the looters rushed into Nordstrom in ski masks. “It was insane.”

Police told NBC News that “one employee was pepper sprayed, and two others were punched and kicked. All three sustained minor injuries, and were treated and released at the scene.”

Looters ransacked several stores, including Louis Vuitton, in Union Square in downtown San Francisco the night before, prompting police to restrict vehicle traffic to the area.

