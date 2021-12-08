Video shows two students were brutally beat down outside of a Staten Island high school Monday, where sources say one of two aggressors pistol-whipped one of the students.

Watch Below:

The incident occurred near Susan Wagner High School, where at least one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was waiting for the bus, according to the New York Daily News. Two young males reportedly jumped out of a blue vehicle and attacked the students around 3:00 p.m. after the high school dismissed students for the day.

Video obtained by the Staten Island Advance shows each victim squaring off with one of the perpetrators. In one of the fights, the 16-year-old student attempts to hold his own against the aggressor but ends up defenseless on the ground. At that point, the aggressor pulls out what appears to be a handgun and brandishes it over the victim menacingly. Sources informed the Staten Island Advance that the student was eventually pistol-whipped with a black firearm.

Warning: This Video Contains Explicit Language. Watch Below:

EMS transported the teen to Staten Island University Hospital North, where he was treated for a deep laceration on his head and bruises, according to the New York Daily News.

The other fistfight took place just feet away. In the footage, the suspect gains leverage on the victim before bombarding him with haymakers. The assailant then gets up and stomps the defenseless victim.

The incident prompted a 2-hour lockdown, though students had already been dismissed for the day, the New York Daily News reports.

Department of Education Spokesperson Nathaniel Styer said the aggressors were not students, according to the New York Post:

Ensuring our students can safely travel to and from school is the top priority of both the DOE and NYPD, and this deeply disturbing incident involving two individuals from outside the school community is unacceptable. We are working closely with the NYPD to identify the perpetrators and we are providing the victims with support.

No suspects have been arrested, per the New York Daily News.

Sources told the New York Post that parents were enraged about a lack of frank and expedient communication about the incident. Department of Education sources said parents were notified of an unspecified incident via robocall early Monday evening and received another call Tuesday morning that indicated a gun was at the scene.

Another gun-related incident was reported near Susan Wagner High School the following day. On Tuesday afternoon, NYPD officers responded to unconfirmed reports of gunshots about a mile from the school, in the area of South Gannon Avenue and Manor Road, the Staten Island Advance reports. After a short pursuit, three suspects were apprehended, and a firearm was recovered. Police say no injuries were reported and no bullets were located, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The New York Post reports that school safety personnel have been warning parents of staffing shortages.

“The decisions to erode school safety agent staffing levels and the broader decoupling from the broader NYPD has been a disaster from the get-go,” said City Councilman Joe Borelli (R- Staten Island) per the Post.