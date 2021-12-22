House Democrat Mary Gay Scanlon Carjacked at Gunpoint in Philadelphia

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) was carjacked at gunpoint in Philadelphia and was left unharmed on Wednesday, her office said in a statement.

Philadelphia Police said the incident occurred at 2:45 P.M. EST on the 1900 block of Pattison Avenue in FDR Park following a tour which included fellow Congress members.

6 ABC reports:

Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle and was approached by two men driving a dark-colored SUV. Both men, who were armed, demanded the keys to her vehicle, police say. They took off with her blue 2017 Acura MDX with license plate LKG-8893. It was last seen being driven westbound on Pattison toward Penrose.

“She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety,” Lauren Cox, a spokesperson for Scanlon, said in a statement.

Statement from the Office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon on today's incident: pic.twitter.com/fomScnWUXo — Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (@RepMGS) December 22, 2021

Moments ago @RepMGS left South Detectives after she was carjacked at gunpoint in broad daylight at FDR park. Along with her car , her govt ID & cell phone were also taken. She was returning to her car after a tour at the park. @6abc pic.twitter.com/WdHZKlX7x6 — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) December 22, 2021

Scanlon, represents Pennsylvania’s 5th Congressional District, which includes a part of Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said of the carjacking: “It’s disheartening, and quite frankly infuriating, that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of tranquility and peace-one of Philadelphia’s beautiful parks. My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”

In November, Philadelphia reached the grim figure of 501 homicides for the year, surpassing its annual homicide record of 500 set in 1990.

“Quite simply, our community members are drowning, and we do not have life preservers to go around,” Councilwoman Kenyatta Johnson said of the city’s homicide epidemic. “This is a crisis of epic proportions. It is a moral crisis.”