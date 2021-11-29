Philadelphia Breaks Three Decade Old Homicide Record over Weekend

Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia reached the figure of 501 homicides for the year on Friday, surpassing the annual homicide record of 500 set back in 1990.

6 ABC reports the city’s 501 murder occurred around 9 p.m. Friday “on the 7100 block of Ardleigh Street in East Mount Airy.”

The victim was a male who was shot five times. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Gun violence is ravaging other Democrat-run cities around the country as well.

Breitbart News noted nearly 40 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago by Sunday morning alone during Thanksgiving weekend and HeyJackass.com pointed out that 3,486 people have been shot and wounded in Chicago so far this year.

Another 738 people have been shot and killed in Chicago during 2021.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s (D) Pittsburgh is also grappling with gun crime. Breitbart News observed that Pittsburgh’s Deputy police commissioner Christine Coulter blasted the District Attorney, suggesting lax gun prosecutions, after a pregnant woman and her baby were shot and killed November 20, 2021.

The Daily Mail reported the deceased, 32-year-old mother, Jessica Covington, was shot and killed while unloading gifts she had received at a baby shower.

Deputy commissioner Coulter said, “Children are getting shot, unborn children getting shot, what is the city doing about this?”

Homicides are surging in Democrat-controlled Baltimore as well.

On November 26, 2021, WMAR showed 308 homicides year-to-date in Baltimore versus 300 on the same date in 2020.

Democrat-controlled Washington, DC, is seeing a spike in homicides too. Axios reports the number of homicides in DC is higher than it has been since 2003.

