Report: 40-Year-Old Woman’s Murder Is 473rd in Houston in 2021

A 40-year-old woman passed away when she and a 33-year-old man were shot outside a house recently in Houston, Texas, ABC 13 reported Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Gillespie, located near Bringhurst Street, the outlet said.

The Houston Police Department shared the information on social media late Wednesday:

Shooting: 3500 Gillespie. Two victims shot & transported to area hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2021

UPDATE: 3500 Gillespie. Female victim deceased at the hospital. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 30, 2021

Authorities said the woman and the man, who was identified as Terrance Brooks, were with a group playing dominoes when two men approached and began shooting.

The victims were transported to the hospital; however, the female victim did not survive.

“Her identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences,” the ABC report said, adding that Brooks was listed in stable condition.

The outlet continued:

There is no motive at this time and it’s unknown if there’s a connection between the victims and the shooters, investigators say. Witnesses claim they saw two men run away. Authorities had a limited description of the shooters, saying they were Black men in their 20s. One man is described as thin and about 5 feet, 9 inches tall. The second man is described as heavy set and about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

“This murder brings the number of homicides in Houston to 473, the highest in the last three years,” the report said, noting the number had risen from last year when it was less than 400.

In November, KHOU investigated where the largest violent crime increases were happening in Houston:

Meanwhile, a report from Houston’s Fox 26 claimed more than 150 individuals were killed by suspects Democrat judges released on bond in Harris County, Texas.

Houston Police Sergeant Larry Gibson voiced concern regarding the bond release for the suspects, commenting, “It’s very concerning; it’s concerning for everybody involved. … Guys out on capital murder bonds, they just don’t have the fear.”

“So they’re like, ‘I’m out on this. If I get caught, well, I’m already on bond for murder, what do I have to lose?'” he concluded.