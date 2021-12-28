Report: 150+ Killed by Suspects on Bond in Harris County, TX

A report by Houston’s FOX26 claims over 150 people have been killed by suspects whom Democrat judges have released on bond in Harris County, Texas.

Moreover, FOX26 points out that a number of the suspects doing the killing were charged with “capital murder,” described as “the most egregious offense in the criminal code.”

They note “no fewer than 113 defendants charged with capital murder have been inexplicably granted bond and released back onto our streets pending trial.”

KHOU-11 found the same trend when they looked at “407 capital murder charges filed in Harris County between September 2016 and September 2021.” They discovered that “records show 113 or 28 percent” of those suspects were released on bond.

An example of the violence perpetrated by the freed suspects was seen in the slaying of 71-year-old Martha Medina. She “was robbed of her purse, then run over and killed in September outside a McDonald’s in northeast Houston.”

The suspect in the killing is Andrew Rehernard Williams. He was “out on the street after making bond on a previous capital murder charge.”

Houston Police Sergeant Larry Gibson expressed concern over the bond release for the suspects, saying, “It’s very concerning, it’s concerning for everybody involved…Guys out on capital murder bonds, they just don’t have the fear. So they’re like, ‘I’m out on this. If I get caught, well, I’m already on bond for murder, what do I have to lose?'”

