VIDEO: Man Randomly Shoved onto Subway Tracks in NYC

A man was randomly shoved onto the subway tracks inside a Lower Manhattan station Sunday, resulting in minor injuries, according to law enforcement.

The 61-year-old fell on the roadbed of the southbound A/C line at the Fulton Street location at approximately 11:30 a.m., police told the New York Post.

However, the individual was able to climb back onto the platform and did not make contact with a train, according to a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesman.

A police source explained the attack was apparently random. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Hospital.

“The pusher, who was described as a man in his 20s wearing a camouflage jacket, fled the station on foot, the spokesman said. No further information was available,” the Post report continued.

The incident happened nearly a week after an Upper West side woman named Michelle Go was randomly shoved onto the tracks in Times Square as she waited on a train that hit and killed her.

The accused assailant was identified by police as a homeless ex-con.

Simon Martial now faces second-degree murder charges, CBS New York reported Monday:

“I don’t feel comfortable coming by the line. I always stay in the middle. And if someone is coming near me, I always turn to keep eye contact,” straphanger Ana Cespedes, who lives in Brooklyn, told the outlet.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) recently announced an increase in officer presence on the subway system as crime spreads in the city, Breitbart News reported.

However, there have been approximately three unprovoked attacks this year involving a person being shoved onto the tracks, and the rise in subway violence has caused advocates to speak out, the CBS article said.

“I blame our elected officials because there’s a lot of back and forth debating, but no one wants to take responsibility,” Charlton D’Souza, who is president of Passengers United, commented.