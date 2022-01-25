Durham Suggests Democrat Lawyer Marc Elias Testified at Grand Jury

Special Counsel John H. Durham suggested in a court filing on Tuesday that Democrat lawyer Marc Elias, who arranged the fraudulent Russia “dossier” in 2016 and pushed for voting changes in 2020, has testified before a grand jury investigation.

The filing was an update to the discovery process in Durham’s prosecution of Democrat lawyer Michael Sussmann, who has been charged with lying to the FBI in connection with the false claim that then-candidate Donald Trump was linked to Russia via Alfa Bank.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

Durham updated the court on the current state of the production of materials to the defense team, including grand jury testimony from “Campaign Lawyer-1,” who is widely reported to be Marc Elias.

Elias, who worked with Sussmann at the Democrat-aligned law firm Perkins Coie, reportedly arranged for the Fusion GPS opposition research firm to be hired by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to dig up Russian dirt on Trump. He is also widely viewed as a key player in Democrats’ coordinated effort to use the coronavirus pandemic to push for changes in voting rules in key swing states, such as vote-by-mail, during the 2020 presidential election.

It is possible, as one legal commentator noted, that Elias’s apparently grand jury testimony indicates that Durham is looking deeper than Sussmann’s alleged dishonesty to the FBI, and investigating the Alfa Bank story, or even the claim that Russia hacked the DNC emails, a key claim in the widely accepted conclusion that Russia interfered in the election.

Durham noted that the government has “an active, ongoing criminal investigation of [Sussmann’s] conduct and other matters.”

