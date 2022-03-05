VIDEO: NYC Delivery Person Attacked by Eight Men, Police Say

A food delivery worker was assaulted while working in Manhattan and law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding those involved.

Eight men surrounded the 29-year-old and he received blows to the head with a baseball bat and stick, the New York Post reported Saturday.

NYC food delivery worker attacked by 8 men, hit with baseball bat: cops https://t.co/gqpPul7tS4 pic.twitter.com/AsDT63tn8i — New York Post (@nypost) March 5, 2022

In a social media post on Friday, the NYPD Crime Stoppers said the incident happened Tuesday night outside 1365 Saint Nicholas Avenue.

The clip showed someone apparently hitting the delivery worker, who was wearing a red and yellow striped vest, before the group moved out of the camera’s frame.

One person allegedly struck the man with a bat and another person used a stick, police told the Post.

Moments later, someone carrying what appeared to be the bat walked back into view and proceeded to hit a bike parked nearby with it before kicking it:

WANTED for An Assault: On Tuesday March 1, 2022 at Approx. 9:15 P.M., in front of 1365 Saint Nicholas Ave. @nypd33pct 8-9 unknown individuals acting in concert assaulted a 29 year old deliveryman with a bat. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500.00 pic.twitter.com/Pk8f35gmbH — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 5, 2022

The victim escaped inside the building and his bicycle helmet protected his head from further injury. Authorities noted the man did not need medical attention immediately after the incident occurred.

Recent statistics for New York City show crime has risen approximately 60 percent compared to the same time period in 2021, and many residents are worried about the situation, ABC 7 reported on Friday.

“Last month, overall crime in New York went up 59% over the same period in 2021. Crime is being led by felony assault, up 22%, and robbery, up 56%. Grand larceny jumped by 79% and auto theft more than doubled,” the outlet said.

Meanwhile, approximately two-thirds of voters in New York believe bail laws need to be changed to let judges use their discretion and “keep dangerous criminals off the streets,” a Sienna College survey found last month.

“New York’s current bail law ensures defendants are automatically released if they are facing charges for a misdemeanor crime or a non-violent felony,” according to Breitbart News.