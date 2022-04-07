Report: Hannah Tubbs, Given Light Sentence by George Gascón, Accused of Attacking 4-Year-Old in 2013

Hannah Tubbs, the transgender sex offender who was given a light sentence for assaulting a ten-year-old girl thanks to George Soros-backed Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, was accused of a similar assault a year earlier.

According to Fox News, Tubbs — who was then known as James and identified as male — was accused of assaulting a four-year-old in a library in 2013:

Explicit court documents obtained by Fox News Digital show Tubbs, then using the name James, was accused of sexually molesting a four-year-old girl at a California library in August 2013 while her mother was browsing books “just a few aisles over.” The alleged attack inside the Northeast Bakersfield library took place near locked bathrooms. The victim told police she escaped when Tubbs went to retrieve a bathroom key, and she said Tubbs exposed himself and touched her. The girl told police he ordered her, “Just do it.”

Tubbs pleaded guilty to assaulting the ten-year-old girl in 2014, when Tubbs was just shy of her 18th birthday. As Breitbart News reported in February:

26-year-old convicted sex offender Hannah Tubbs will serve two years in a juvenile facility, and will not have to register as a sex offender, thanks to George Soros-backed L.A. District Attorney George Gascón’s decision not to prosecute in adult court. Tubbs, a transgender female, admitted choking and sexually assaulting a 10-year-old in a bathroom stall at a restaurant in 2014, a crime that shocked L.A. at the time and was not solved until DNA evidence turned up in Tubbs’s later criminal trials. … Gascón explained that he was honoring a campaign promise not to prosecute juveniles as adults. He won in 2020 with the aid of millions of dollars from Soros, and endorsements from Democrats up and down the state, including L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, who switched his loyalty from incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey, the first black woman to serve in the D.A. position.

Fox News noted that Tubbs was later heard to gloat on a jailhouse call that the sentence was so light.

Outrage at the lenient sentence given to Tubbs in the 2014 case, which stirred local outrage at the time it happened, has helped fuel efforts to recall Gascón. A similar recall effort failed last year for failure to gather enough signatures.

