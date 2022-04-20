Authorities charged an accused serial criminal with intentionally starting a fire at a Home Depot in San Jose, California, which was observed from space and destroyed the store, causing an estimated $17 million in damages, according to prosecutors.

Dyllin Jaycruz Gogue, 27, faces a total of thirteen counts, including three arson-related charges connected to the massive April 9 fire and ten counts related to a slew of thefts between October 23, 2021, and April 2, 2022, states a felony complaint from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office (SCCDAO).

A statement of facts released by the SCCDAO said the fire started at the Blossom Hill Road Home Depot in San Jose at around 5:30 p.m. on April 9.

“The fire burned down the Home Depot store and all items inside the store, which resulted in over $17 million in loss so far,” the statement of facts noted. Citing a National Weather Service tweet, KGO previously reported that the blaze was so intense, that it was documented from space.

😲Structure fire seen from space! GOES West Meso Sector picking of a heat signature just south of San Jose #cawx #remotesensing pic.twitter.com/qUTaa4A1up — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 10, 2022

An SCCDAO release said:

Evidence showed the suspect – who had earlier that day stolen items from a local Bass Pro shop – lit the fire and tried to leave the store with a cart containing tools. He was stopped by a Home Deport employee and fled in a person’s car.

A witness identified Gogue from a picture as the individual who was stopped from leaving the store with stolen merchandise, the statement of facts said. “The investigators learned that suspect Gogue made statements regarding starting the fire,” according to the document.

When the blaze began, some 30-35 employees and many more customers were inside the store, the SCCDAO said. The office confirmed to Breitbart News that there were no deaths or injuries associated with the fire, which spread to two nearby homes, damaging the roof and gutter on one and the shed and fence of another.

On April 15, the San Jose Police Department arrested Gogue on a warrant. He has been charged with aggravated arson, a felony; arson of an inhabited structure or inhabited property, a felony; and arson of a structure of forest land, also a felony, according to the complaint.

Gogue also faces seven counts of grand theft of personal property of a value over $950, all stemming from his alleged thefts this year. The complaint states that he is charged with stealing from the same Kohl’s twice, the same Guitar Center twice, and the same Sunglasses Hut three times. When combined, the stolen merchandise totals $15,874.38 in value. He is also facing three counts of petty theft of personal property for his alleged thefts at a Macy’s, Office Depot/Office Max, and a beauty supply store, spanning back to last October, according to the complaint. Online inmate records show he is being held without bail.

In the release, Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen thanked law enforcement partners for bringing the suspect to justice.

“And I am thankful this was not a multiple murder case,” he continued. “This fire – set during business hours – could so easily have left bodies in the rubble. It was horribly reckless behavior, and we will prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law.”