A woman in Texas grinned for her mugshot early Saturday after she allegedly led deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department (DCSD) on a car chase.

Marlene Choates, 26, who already had a warrant out for her arrest, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Dallas County online inmate records show.

“She is also facing a charge for the manufacture and intent to deliver of a controlled substance between one and four grams in Rockwall County, which is just east of Dallas,” Fox News reported. Choates is being held at the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility in Dallas, Texas, on a $110,000 bond.

A deputy observed a white Buick Sedan with a defective rear license plate light traveling on Overton Road in Dallas at around 12:25 a.m. Saturday and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the DCSD told Breitbart News via email. The driver, later identified as Choates, did not pull over but continued west, authorities said.

She eventually ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into the Volara Apartments off of Overton Road, where she was arrested, the DCSD said.