A pair of Maryland residents returned home from vacation to find their apartment entirely empty, except for a bed that two intruders were lying in, police said.

The residents arrived home to their apartment in the 9300 block of Edmonston Road in Greenbelt on April 5 and realized their front door was damaged, the Greenbelt Police Department said in a release.

“They located two suspects, a black male adult and a white female adult lying on one bed, the only piece of furniture still in the home,” the release stated. Police said the pair stole $49,100 worth of items from the residence adding that everything in the apartment, including the kitchen cabinets, was stolen.

Authorities noted the victims are a woman who leases the unit and a friend who had been staying with her, Fox 5 DC reported. One of the victims spoke with the outlet, which withheld her identity for her protection.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much,” she explained. “And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent.”

She told Fox 5 DC that she attempted to leave, prompting the man to attack her.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police.’”

She said she began taking a video of him after he calmed down and was collecting his belongings while getting ready to leave.

TONIGHT AT 10: We spoke to a woman in Greenbelt Maryland who came home from vacation to find two people lying on her bed inside her apartment. She sent me video of one of the suspects explaining how he broke in and how she can prevent someone else from breaking in. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/KK78SaHDFd — Perris Jones (@PerrisFox5DC) April 29, 2022

In the video, which was tweeted out by Fox 5 DC reporter Perris Jones, the man said he would explain to the resident how he broke into the home “step by step” and added that “it’s a learning experience.” Towards the end of the video, he escorted her to a bedroom window and informed her she needed to purchase a lock for it.

The victims said they did not know the suspects, who fled “on foot in an unknown direction,” according to the GPD’s press release.

Before leaving, he allegedly told the victims he planned to hit another apartment in a similar fashion, according to Fox 5 DC. Police have stepped up patrol efforts in the area.