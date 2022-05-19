Georgia Woman Shoots Man Who Was Allegedly Posing as Police Officer

A man was shot and wounded Sunday night in Atlanta’s Buckhead area after he allegedly followed a ride-share driver and impersonated a police officer.

CBS 46 reports that 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger allegedly used his vehicle to try to prevent a female ride-share driver from leaving the area after dropping off a passenger around 11:30 p.m.

The woman was able to drive out of the immediate area but was allegedly pursued by Wiggins-Younger until she crashed.

Police indicated that Wiggins-Younger allegedly “claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop,” but the woman was suspicious and afraid, so she shot him.

WSBTV notes that Wiggins-Younger was taken to the hospital in stable condition and faces charges that include “aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.”

The ride-share driver was not injured in the incident.

