A man was sentenced to death on Friday for the murder of his teenage daughter in Monroe, North Carolina.

Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Lee Burgess killed his daughter, Zaria, three years ago after torturing the young woman for a prolonged amount of time inside his house, WBTV reported.

In a social media post, the Union County District Attorney’s Office detailed the case and said the sentence was handed down following a three-week trial:

On August 18, 2019, Burgess killed 15-year-old Zaria by slitting her throat after psychologically and sexually torturing her for 22 hours at his home off Airport Road in Monroe. In addition to one count of first degree murder, Burgess was convicted of one count of statutory rape, three counts of statutory sex offense, and one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He received an additional minimum of nearly 76 years in prison for those offenses.