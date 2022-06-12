Ex-CEO of Amazon Mexico Accused of Paying Hitmen $9K to Murder Wife

The ex-CEO of Amazon Mexico was recently accused of paying two hitmen thousands of dollars to murder his wife three years ago.

Juan Carlos Garcia has been on the run but a trial recently opened over the killing of his wife, Abril Pérez Sagaón, in Mexico City, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Hitman testifies ex-Amazon Mexico CEO paid him $9K to kill wife https://t.co/uxQzh3ciw2 pic.twitter.com/rVyH1Q4H67 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2022

The outlet continued:

One of the hired guns testified that Garcia offered an extra $2,500 if his wife was killed before the couple’s next court hearing in a lawsuit she had filed against him. Pérez had filed for divorce from her husband after she accused him of trying to kill her when he beat her with a baseball bat in January 2019. She was in Mexico City for a scheduled hearing when she was fatally shot by a motorcyclist, authorities said.

Computer generated images depicted motorcyclists sitting next to a vehicle, with one pointing a handgun into the car at someone sitting in the passenger’s seat.

A photo showed the car with what appeared to be bullet holes in the window:

Exesposo de Abril Pérez contrató a sicarios para matarla; implicados confiesan Dos de los implicados en el homicidio de Abril Pérez Sagaón, ocurrido en 2019, confesaron ante un juez que fueron contratados por el exesposo de la víctima, Juan Carlos García, para asesinarla. #EnPunto con Denise Maerker Posted by nmas on Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Garcia was still on the run but Interpol issued a warrant for his arrest. He reportedly fled Mexico and entered the United States, later writing to the mayor of Mexico City saying he was innocent.

The Post article said Pérez had a restraining order issued against the man when she was killed.

In November, thousands of women gathered to march in the Mexican capital, calling for an end to “femicide and other gender-based violence” AFP reported.

“Around 10 women are killed every day in Mexico and activists accuse the government of not doing enough to tackle the problem,” the report said. “More than 10,700 women have been murdered in Mexico since 2019, according to official figures.”

Family members of Pérez believe García was behind her murder and one relative claimed the only enemy she had was him.