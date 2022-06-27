Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wants the grocery store worker accused of hitting his back prosecuted, NBC News reported Monday.

In a recent live video, Giuliani told followers about the incident that happened Sunday inside a Staten Island supermarket.

He had stopped at the business to campaign for his son, Andrew, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of the state.

“I arrived at the ShopRite center in Staten Island to campaign for my son. I’ve campaigned at that ShopRite center, I’m not exaggerating, 500 times. I think a thousand, but I’m going to say 500,” he explained, adding that a friendly crowd gathered around him:

About a third of the way through, I got hit on the back as if a boulder hit me. It knocked me forward a step or two. It didn’t knock me down, but it hurt tremendously. I did not know what it was, I had no idea what it was. And all of a sudden, I heard someone yell at me something I can’t repeat about what I am, curse words, dirty curse words. And then some more dirty curse words and a few more dirty curse words as he retreated, ran away. And then he turned around and he said that I was a woman killer. “You kill women, your party kills women, you’re one of the people who kills women.” Might have made a reference to the word abortion in there, but mostly it was killing women. … This has to stop, it has to stop. It could have been much worse, of course. People have suffered much worse. This idea that you attack people because, in my case, I’m pro-life … but respectful of the position of other people.

Giuliani appeared to be referencing the Supreme Court’s decision to overrule Roe v. Wade on Friday.

When asked if the suspect should be charged with assault and/or should be fired from ShopRite, Giuliani said, “Do I think he should be fired from his job and do I think he should be prosecuted? You’re darn right I think he should be prosecuted.”

Posted by Rudy W. Giuliani on Monday, June 27, 2022

Surveillance footage showed the moment a person wearing a hat came up behind Giuliani and appeared to slap his back before walking away:

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Gill, was charged with second-degree assault, according to the NBC report.