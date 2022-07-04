Highland Park Attack: Police Seeking 22-Year-Old White Man Driving Silver 2010 Honda Fit

The New York Times reports that police are seeking a 22-year-old white man in connection with the July 4 Highland Park attack.

The individual is described as a “person of interest” believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit “with Illinois license plates.” CNN reports the license plate number is DM80653.

The NYT indicates “hundreds of law enforcement officers fanned out across northern suburbs” searching for the individual.

Breitbart News reported that at least six people were killed in the Highland Park attack, and at least 24 were injured.

NBC Chicago noted that shots rang out at 10:14 a.m. as Highland Park’s July 4th parade was in progress. Shortly thereafter police said they were seeking “a white man between 18 and 20 years old with a small build and longer black hair.”

Lake County Sheriff Sgt. Christopher Covelli indicated that the attacker shot into the parade from a rooftop.

Covelli added, “We’re asking everybody to stay indoors. Stay vigilant right now. This person has not been identified. By all means, at this point, this appears to be completely random.”

FOX News reports that a firearm was found on a rooftop where the attacker was believed to have been. Sheriff Covelli described the firearm as “a high-powered rifle,” but provided no further details.

