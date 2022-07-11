Manhattan bodega worker Jose Alba appears to have been stabbed while fighting off Austin Simon, the ex-convict who attacked him behind the counter.

In video footage obtained by the New York Post, 61-year-old Alba fought with and knifed Austin Simon inside the store on July 1, the outlet reported Sunday.

However, the ex-convict’s girlfriend appeared to draw a knife from her bag and stab Alba.

Still images from the clip showed the woman with her fist raised and what seemed to be the older man’s bloody arm:

Chilling new video shows how NYC bodega worker Jose Alba may have been stabbed https://t.co/T8DFQcAAFf pic.twitter.com/INT9vZxKWs — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2022

Simon died following the incident and Alba was charged in the man’s murder. Meanwhile, the girlfriend, whose identity was not reported, has not been charged.

The video showed Simon stepping behind the counter to attack Alba, who struggled with the younger man, then pulled out a knife.

“Alba is seen repeatedly stabbing Simon and, after a few moments, the woman who has been identified as Simon’s girlfriend appears to take a knife from her purse and stab the worker,” the Post report continued, adding the woman denied to police she stabbed the man.

Meanwhile, the bodega clerk was released Thursday thanks to a lowered bail. Originally set at $250,000, it was subsequently lowered to $50,000.

Days after the incident, Mayor Eric Adams (D) sided with the bodega worker, yet failed to criticize Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office for charging Alba with second-degree murder, according to the Post.

“The DA has a non-mandate, where we cannot dictate or mandate how he determines how he’s going to prosecute crimes,” Adams said. “That is up to the district attorney, and I’m not going to second-guess the district attorney for his actions.”

In November, billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros secured the local district attorney’s office when Bragg (D) won in Manhattan, Breitbart News reported at the time.

“The backing is only the latest case in which Soros has spent millions to get pro-jailbreak Democrats elected in local district attorney races,” the article read.

Alba immigrated from the Dominican Republic 30 years ago “and became a US citizen 14 years ago,” according to the Daily Mail. Simon was reportedly a parolee with at least eight priors, and was currently “on parole for attacking” a police officer.

The initial incident occurred after the girlfriend tried to purchase some chips but realized her “benefits card” was declined, the Daily Mail reported Monday.

“Alba refused to let her have the chips, which sent her running in a rage to call her boyfriend for back-up,” the article stated.

Alba has not been able to return to work at the bodega due to concerns that he might be targeted for retaliation by associates of his assailant, according to the New York Post.