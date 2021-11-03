Soros Captures Another District Attorney’s Office with Manhattan Win

Billionaire Democrat mega-donor George Soros has captured another local district attorney’s office after Alvin Bragg (D) won overwhelmingly in Manhattan, New York City on Tuesday.

After winning the Democrat primary months ago, Bragg sailed to victory with more than 83 percent in the Manhattan District Attorney’s race against Republican Thomas Kenniff who received less than 20 percent of the vote.

Bragg ran a campaign centering around his pro-jailbreak agenda that seeks to end prosecutions for what he calls “minor offenses” such as marijuana misdemeanors, turnstile jumping, trespassing, driving with a suspended license, prostitution, resisting arrest for non-criminal offenses, and obstructing the work of the New York City Police Department.

Likewise, Bragg has said he will reduce “mass incarceration” by recommending no more than 20-year maximum prison sentences “absent exceptional circumstances.” Bragg, notably, plans to ensure jail release for all suspects accused of crimes in Manhattan except in homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony sex crime cases.

In June, Bragg was linked to Soros after it was revealed that the far-left Color of Change PAC which endorsed his candidacy was receiving millions from the billionaire investor.

At the time, Soros had donated about $1 million to the Color of Change PAC which was spending their funds to drive up support in Manhattan for Bragg.

The backing is only the latest case in which Soros has spent millions to get pro-jailbreak Democrats elected in local district attorney races.

Most prominently, Soros-funded Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon took office in December 2020 and immediately abolish cash bail for most crimes while barring prosecutors from seeking the death penalty.

Similarly, Soros-funded district attorneys in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Cook County, Illinois, and Contra Costa County, California have staked out policies that help criminal illegal aliens evade arrest and deportation by federal immigration agents.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.