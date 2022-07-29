Eight women filed a civil lawsuit against a former Indiana corrections officer accusing him of selling the key to the female prison cells to two male prisoners, which they say resulted in numerous male inmates entering and raping, groping, harassing, assaulting, and intimidating them.

The alleged incident took place over two hours between October 23 and 24, 2021, at Clark County Jail in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the lawsuit claims.

A similar civil lawsuit was filed last month by 20 women regarding the same incident.

The now former corrections guard, David Lowe (pictured), 29, allegedly sold the key to the two male inmates for $1,000. He was arrested on October 25, 2021, and faces charges of trafficking with an inmate, felony aiding an escape, and felony official misconduct. His trial is scheduled for November 1 of this year, according to Fox 49.

If convicted of all charges, Lowe faces up to nine and a half years in prison, the Washington Post noted.

The lawsuit claims that after the key was sold, numerous male inmates entered the female prison cells. The plaintiffs say the men covered their faces and threatened to harm them if they yelled for help or pressed the emergency call button.

The male detainees then proceeded to rape two women, one of them identified as Jane Doe 1, according to the lawsuit. Another woman was allegedly raped too.

Jane Doe 1 suffered “significant emotional and physical injuries, including but not limited to nightmares, bleeding, vaginal tears, and genital herpes,” according to the filings.

The male inmates also allegedly sexually assaulted, harassed, groped, fondled, threatened, and intimidated the other plaintiffs – Jane Doe 2 through 8 – that were named in the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs and other female inmates apparently hid under their blankets and beds and in the bathroom during the attack.

The filings claimed that no corrections officer came to the aid of the plaintiffs or other victims that night despite surveillance footage showing the male inmates entering the female cells.

After the “night of terror” occurred, prison officials allegedly punished the victims by leaving the lights on for 72 hours straight, placing the female inmates on “lockdown” and confiscating pillows, blankets, and personal hygiene items, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit named not only Lowe as a defendant but also Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, alleging that he managed the jail improperly by failing to staff, train, and supervise jail officers.

“Unknown Jail Officers” were also named as defendants for failing to intervene to protect the plaintiffs and other victims during the mass assault.

The case is Doe v. Noel, No. 4:22-cv-94 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

