The plague of inflation and criminal activity in New York City has caused one store to lock up its Spam.

Inside the Duane Reade drug store at the Port Authority bus depot, the $3.99 cans were spotted sitting in anti-theft boxes, the New York Post reported Saturday.

A photo showed a can of Spam secured inside a plastic anti-theft box, and social media users had a lot to say about the image:

SPAM goes on lockdown due to inflation https://t.co/mzsH4Kv2Tr pic.twitter.com/cTjFtzD4ep — New York Post (@nypost) July 30, 2022

“This has gone too far. Must be stopped,” one person replied, while another said, “When they start locking up the Ramen it’s over for all of us.”

“This country is becoming so sad, we need better leadership, enough is enough!” someone else wrote.

The city’s stores have been locking up items such as toothpaste and soap to prevent them from being stolen, then sold on the streets or online, the Post report said.

One shopper speculated the Spam was not being stolen to later sell for drugs, but because homeless people wanted a quick bite to eat.

Employees claimed thefts at the shop increased in the past couple of years, and one estimated approximately four shoplifting incidents happened each evening.

“I don’t think they stop anything,” a store clerk noted when speaking about the anti-theft boxes. “It’s security theater. If you really needed it, you would stomp on it.”

Also inside the store was a $3.49 can of Celebrity ham that was protected in the same way, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet said it was not a city-wide policy or one implemented by all Duane Reade stores in the area.

In addition, more than four in ten Americans were having to cut back on many things, including the amount of groceries they buy, thanks to Bidenflation, per a recent Suffolk University/USA Today survey.

Breitbart News reported:

They survey asked respondents about the habits they have had to change due to the reality of rising prices in President Biden’s America. Bidenflation was much worse than experts predicted for the month of June, rising to an annual rate of 9.1 percent, according to the Department of Labor. Perhaps what is more, the cost of basic items, such as food, rose by more than 9.1 percent. Food, for instance, rose 10.4 percent in the last year, and food at home rose 12.2 percent.

Meanwhile, crime in New York City increased 31 percent since June of 2021, Fox News reported on July 7.

The outlet also said, “All arrests are up 26% over last year — a 21-year high for the seven major crime categories — but the incarceration conservation rate has dropped.”